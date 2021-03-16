Prince Harry Has Had Unproductive Conversations With Prince William and Prince Charles, Gayle King Says

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand with members of the royal family after their Oprah Winfrey interview? Gayle King may have an answer

After The Sunday Times reported the Duke of Sussex has been in contact with Prince William for the first time since the tell-all aired, the anchor shed some light on these conversations during the March 16 episode of CBS This Morning.

"It's true," Gayle, who called Harry and Meghan over the weekend, said. "Harry has talked to his brother, and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive but they are glad they have at least started a conversation."

Last week, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II in response to the interview. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."