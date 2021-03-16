GrammysOscarsjlo & arodKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Killing Eve to End With Season 4, but a Spin-Off May Be in the Works

Killing Eve's fourth season will be its last, AMC announced. Read on for some possible spin-off news to look forward to—and what other shows won't be returning (and the ones that are).

Eve's run has come to an end. 

Killing Eve is gearing up for a fourth and now final season, AMC confirmed on Tuesday, March 16. "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode," AMC Networks president of originals Dan McDermott said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away...We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe."

The show, which debuted in 2018 and most recently concluded airing its third season in May 2020, is said to begin production on the final fourth season this summer, according to THR, following delays amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can reportedly expect to tune in to the final episodes in 2022. 

While this will mark the end of Killing Eve, there's a bit of a silver lining—THR reported AMC Networks is working to develop possible spin-off ideas with the show's producers. 

Since its premiere, Killing Eve has racked up three Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series—Drama, as well as two nominations for Comer and a historic win for Oh. The series has also earned more than a dozen Emmy nominations, including two Outstanding Drama Series nods. 

"There's so much out there right now. The fact that we have a show that has reached out to the audience and people respond to...it's like a miracle and it's so fantastic," Sandra told E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2019 Emmys of the show's reception. "I'm so happy to be here with so many of my cast members and my producers and writers."

Keep scrolling for E! News' guide to all the renewed and canceled TV shows of 2021. 

Ending: World of Dance (NBC)

Almost a year after the season four premiere, NBC confirmed to Deadline the dance competition series will not be returning for a fifth season. 

Starz
Renewed: Outlander (Starz)

In March 2021, it was announced that Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season. The new season order, which will feature 12 episodes, comes as the period drama is filming its sixth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for both a fourth and a fifth season. Season four is currently in production.

Netflix
Renewed: Bling Empire (Netflix)

Bling Empire will return for a second season on Netflix.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Ending: Queen of the South (USA)

Queen of the South will end after its fifth season, which will include 10 episodes and premieres April 7 on USA Network.

CBC/Netflix
Ending: Kim's Convenience (Netflix/CBC)

Despite a renewal through season six, the Canadian comedy (which airs on Netflix in the U.S.) will end with the upcoming season five after the departure of creators Ins Choi and Kevin White

FX
Ending: Pose (FX)

Pose will come to an end after its upcoming third season, which will consist of seven episodes and premiere on May 2.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

After just one very highly rated premiere episode, The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a season two. 

TVLand
Ending: Younger (TVLand/Paramount+)

Younger is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes. 

Netflix
Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Ending: Killing Eve (AMC/BBC)

In March 2021, AMC confirmed Killing Eve will end with its upcoming fourth season, reportedly set to debut in 2022. 

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

Hulu
Ending: Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, will return for a third and final season in 2021. 

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

