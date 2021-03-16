Michelle Obama Weighs In on Meghan Markle's Claims About the Royal Family

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has weighed in on claims made about another first family.

On the heels of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's headline-making interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former first lady reacted to the Duchess of Sussex's claims. "What about when she talked about the fact that she experienced racism?," interviewer Jenna Bush Hager asked Michelle in a Today interview. "I feel like that was heartbreaking to hear that she felt like she was—in her own family. Her own family thought differently of her."

"Race isn't a new construct in this world for people of color," Michelle responded. "So, it wasn't a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated."

She also shared her wish for Britain's first family. "The thing that I hope for and the thing I think about is that this first and foremost is a family and I pray for forgiveness and healing for them," Michelle said, "so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all."