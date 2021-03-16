Meet Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, Your Next Bachelorettes

The new Bachelorettes have finally been revealed.
Yes, Bachelorettes. During The Bachelor: After The Final Rose on March 15, host Emmanuel Acho announced that both Katie Thurston, 30, and Michelle Young, 28, will be starring on the upcoming seasons of The Bachelorette. Katie will be handing out the roses on season 17, which will premiere this summer, and Michelle will be the lead of season 18, which will debut this fall.
Both women appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. As fans will recall, Katie made a memorable first impression when she brought a vibrator to night one. Throughout the season, Katie continued to speak out, standing up for Sarah Trott and telling Matt how the women who arrived halfway through the season were being treated by their fellow contestants. She was sent home week six.
As for Michelle, she arrived week four. She instantly formed a connection with Matt on their one-on-one date and their love story continued all the way up until the finale, when she was sent home.
Want to know more about the Bachelorettes? Scroll on.
Their home states: Katie lives in Washington while Michelle calls Minnesota home.
Their careers: Katie is a marketing manager for a bank. But according to her Bachelor bio, she would "love to host her own talk show one day."
As for Michelle, she played Division I basketball for Bradley University before becoming an elementary school teacher. Her students even made a virtual cameo during one of her dates with Matt.
Their pets: According to their Instagram accounts, Katie has a cat named Tommy while Michelle has a dog named Chief.
Their interests: Per her Bachelor bio, Michelle "loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting." It also states she's "adventurous in life and in appetite," noting she loves local food trucks and going ice cream taste testing. In her bio, she describes herself as "loyal, compassionate and supportive" and someone who "shows love through acts of service."
Katie's Bachelor bio also describes her as a "witty storyteller" and someone who is "daring and adventurous." Her Instagram account suggests she enjoys spending time with her cat, playing volleyball and partaking in outdoor activities like hiking and boating.
What they're looking for in a partner: According to Michelle's Bachelor bio, "her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things."
"Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place," the bio reads. It also says, "She is looking for the superman to her superwoman." But don't expect to see a hot tub date on her Bachelorette season. According to her bio, Michelle finds them "too cliché."
Katie seems to know what she's looking for in a partner, too. "While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it," her bio states. "Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship."
And suitors, take note. "Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment," the Bachelor bio continues, "it's all about creating the right vibe with Katie!"