Alicia Silverstone Has the Best Reaction to Harry Styles’ Clueless-Inspired Grammys Look

Harry Styles received the ‘90s stamp of approval for his 2021 Grammys fit.
On Monday, March 15, Alicia Silverstone took to Instagram to praise the Grammy winner on his Clueless-inspired look.
The actress—who played the fashion-forward high schooler Cher—posted a three-panel snapshot: one of her character in the classic yellow plaid suit jacket, the second with her in a pink boa and baby blue dress and Harry's combo ensemble of a similar plaid jacket and boa.
In the caption, Alicia wrote, "I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!! Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar."
For anyone who missed, the singer won Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit song, "Watermelon Sugar." Also nominated in the category were Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat.
The star's acceptance speech caused a bit of a stir since it was censored right in the middle, but for a pretty sweet reason. While acknowledging the other nominees, Harry said, "I'm really grateful to be here. All of these songs are f—king massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you so thank you so much."
The 27-year-old artist went on to thank his team and crew. "Wow, to everyone who made this record with me, thank you so much," he said. "This is the first song we wrote after my first album came out, during a day off in Nashville, and I just want to say thanks to Tom, Tyler and Mitch and everyone, Rob Stringer and everyone at Columbia, my manager Jeffrey, who has always nudged me to do better and never pushed me. And thank you so much. I feel very grateful to be here, thank you so much. I feel very honored to be among all of you, so thank you so much."