Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down "Absolutely Lame" Internet Troll After Debate About Her Photos

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back after a social media user tried to start an argument over the star's post about photo shoots.

The 35-year-old model took to Twitter on Monday, March 15 to offer commentary about other public figures who frequently seem to pose for professional photos that they later post to Instagram.

"I seriously do not get how so many people I follow on Instagram have so many photos of themselves," Chrissy tweeted.

She later clarified to a fan, "I get selfies and casual pics but I'm talking legit magazine like photo shoots I do not know how they have so many good professional shoots. It's gotta be like two shoots a day for some."

When a follower wrote that "selfies cost $0 to make," Chrissy replied, "not even talking about selfies. Like full legit photo shoots."

A different user replied to this with, "chrissy lol you literally do this for a living. pls stop."

This led Chrissy to respond, "'Pls stop' excuse me sir ?"