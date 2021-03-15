Eddie Van Halen's Son Says He's "Hurt" By 2021 Grammys Tribute to Late Rocker

Eddie Van Halen's son is speaking out about his late father's Grammys tribute.
Following the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, March 14, Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to express how he really felt about the In Memoriam segment. The special featured the legendary rock star who passed away last October at the age of 65 after a battle with throat cancer.
"The Grammys asked me to play 'Eruption' for the ‘In Memoriam' section and I declined. I don't think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself," Wolfgang shared on Monday, March 15. "It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed."
"I didn't realize," he added, "that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost."
The 29-year-old musician, who was formerly the Van Halen bass player, explained that he hoped for a more meaningful tribute to his father.
"What hurt the most was that he wasn't even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show," Wolfgang noted. "I know rock isn't the most popular genre right now, (and the academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it's impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him."
Wolfgang made it clear that he's "not looking to start some kind of hate parade here," however, he felt it was only right to "explain my side."
"I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say 'Ehh who gives a s--t? He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn't matter," the guitarist wrote, adding, "I'd love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward. Thank you."
After a long battle with throat cancer, Eddie Van Halen passed away on Oct. 6, 2020.
The late star's son confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, sharing, "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning."
"He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolfgang's statement continued. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."
At this time, the Recording Academy has yet to comment on Wolfgang's post.