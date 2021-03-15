Get Haim's 2021 Grammy Awards Beauty Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Haim nailed that "no makeup" look at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nevertheless, the three sisters did not go bare-faced for the big night. Their makeup artist Edwin Sandoval shares, "My inspiration behind the looks really came from the beautiful color of the custom Prada looks the girls wore. I wanted something beautiful that felt minimal but still ethereal."

Who wouldn't want to exude those ethereal vibes in real life? Check out the Pat McGrath Labs, Dermaflash and Dr. Barbara Sturm products Edwin used to help the trio exude that natural look.