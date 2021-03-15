GrammysOscarsjlo & arodKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Get Haim's 2021 Grammy Awards Beauty Look

These are the products you need to pass as the fourth Haim sister.

von Marenah Dobin Mär 15, 2021 21:43Tags
E-Comm: Get Haim's 2021 Grammy Awards Beauty Look, HaimKevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Haim nailed that "no makeup" look at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nevertheless, the three sisters did not go bare-faced for the big night. Their makeup artist Edwin Sandoval shares, "My inspiration behind the looks really came from the beautiful color of the custom Prada looks the girls wore. I wanted something beautiful that felt minimal but still ethereal." 

Who wouldn't want to exude those ethereal vibes in real life? Check out the Pat McGrath Labs, Dermaflash and Dr. Barbara Sturm products Edwin used to help the trio exude that natural look.

Get Doja Cat's 2021 Grammys Beauty Look

Dermaflash Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device

Edwin started skin prep with the Dermaflash Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device to "smooth out and enhance skin texture and enhance skin's radiance." Edwin says that this step "preps the canvas for flawless makeup."

$199
Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Drops

Next, Edwin applied Dr. Barbara Sturm's glow drops to the skin.

$50
Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum

He followed up with Dr. Barbara Sturm Brightening Serum on all of the sisters.

$310
Sephora

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Edwin used the Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser to infuse serum into the skin.

$99
Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream

Edwin added radiance to the skin with Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream.

$68
Sephora

Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream

Edwin concluded skin prep by applying Dr. Barbara Sturm Eye Cream.

$140
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer

Haim's makeup artist started the makeup portion of glam by applying Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer.

$45
$28
Pat McGrath Labs
$45
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

For "the ultimate radiant complexion," Edwin used Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation in shades 2, 3, and 5.

$68
Pat McGrath Labs
$68
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Concealer

After applying foundation, Edwin used Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Concealer in shades 2 and 3.

$32
Pat McGrath Labs
$32
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Edwin rounded out the complexion with Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder in the shade Light 1.

$38
Pat McGrath Labs
$38
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo

Edwin topped off the look with Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo in the shade Nude.

$48
Pat McGrath Labs
$48
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminal Palette

For the eyes, Edwin used Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I: Subliminal Palette with the shade Ultimate Taupe swept across the lids. After that he used the shades VR Violet and Astral White on the center of the lid to add a "pop of opulence."

$125
Pat McGrath Labs

Ardell Lash Faux Mink Individuals

Edwin applied Ardell Lash Faux Mink Individuals to the lash line.

$6
Ulta

Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara

He coated the faux eyelashes with Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Mascara.

$30
Pat McGrath Labs
$30
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil In Contour

Edwin lined Este Haim's lips with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in the shade Contour. 

$28
Pat McGrath
$28
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick

After lining Este's lips with Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil, Edwin applied Pat McGrath Labs Mattetrance Lipstick shade 1995. 

$38
Pat McGrath Labs
$38
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Noir Balm

Edwin finished Danielle and Alana Haim's looks with Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Noir Balm in Clear.

$36
Pat McGrath Labs
$38
$12
Sephora

Do you want more insight on the 2021 Grammy Awards glam? Check out Lizzo's beauty breakdown to find out which products she used for the big night.

