Beyoncé Glimmers in Disco Ball-Inspired Gown for 2021 Grammys After-Party

Beyoncé, Lizzo, Chrissy Teigen and more A-list stars partied the night away after celebrating at the 2021 Grammys. See the photos here!

We're "Crazy In Love" with Beyoncé's shimmering look for the 2021 Grammys after party.

On Sunday night, the history-making star and her husband, Jay-Z, stepped out with a select group of friends to celebrate her record-breaking 28 Grammy awards. The 39-year-old singer is now tied with Quincy Jones for most awarded vocalist.

For the award ceremony, the "Black Parade" singer wore a look from Schiaparelli, but changed into a custom Burberry gown to have dinner at Giorgio Baldi with friends, including Destiny's Child artist Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Across town, Megan Thee Stallion hosted an intimate gathering with Taraji P. Henson and family members at the Dream Hotel in West Hollywood. The Best New Artist winner sported a playful blue look from Lips+Honey.

And though Noah Cyrus went home empty-handed, she didn't go home hungry. The daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus stopped to get a bite to eat at BOA Steakhouse, alongside a friend who wore a matching Von Dutch sweatsuit.

foto
GAMR/SHOTBYJULIAN / BACKGRID
Beyoncé

After making history at the 2021 Grammys, the singer steps out to celebrate in a custom look from Burberry.

GIO / BACKGRID
Megan Thee Stallion

The decorated rapper slips out of her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown into a cocktail dress from Lips + Honey. 

Rick Mendoza / BACKGRID
Lizzo

The singer looks "Good as Hell" in this Georges Hobeika couture dress. 

Rachpoot/MEGA
Chrissy Teigen

During the show, the Cravings cookbook author and hubby played dress-up at home before stepping out in their designer gear.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Noah Cyrus

Though she wore Schiaparelli on the red carpet, the Best New Artist nominee slips into something more comfortable for the post-show activities.

Maciel / BACKGRID
Chloe Bailey

The songstress goes solo for the Grammys after party in a dark leather look.

GIO / BACKGRID
Kelly Rowland

The Destiny's Child singer sports a little black dress to go celebrate her friend's historic achievements.

BACKGRID
Taraji P. Henson

The actress goes for a dramatic look in a leather ensemble from Balenciaga.

GIO / BACKGRID
Beyoncé

While Bey is dressed to the nines in custom Burberry, her husband goes for a casual cool look with a black sweatshirt under his suit jacket.

