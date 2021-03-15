The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Sets the Record Straight on Zac Clark Breakup Rumors

Weitere : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

It looks like this Bachelorette romance is still rosy.

Tayshia Adams took to Instagram Stories on Monday, March 15 to shut down any breakup rumors about her and her fiancé Zac Clark.

A Bachelor fan account, Bachelornation.scoop, sent followers into a frenzy after it re-shared a message from an anonymous social media user claiming Tayshia wasn't wearing her engagement ring in a recent Instagram Stories post. The messenger also alleged Zac's mom unfollowed the former Bachelorette's personal and podcast accounts.

After waking up to "hundreds of messages" expressing concern for the couple, Tayshia decided to set the record straight and make it clear the couple is still going strong.

"I don't like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe," the reality TV star wrote on Instagram. "LOL."

When it came to the missing ring rumor, Tayshia noted it was her right hand that was featured in the footage and that fans didn't see her Neil Lane sparkler because she was filming with her left hand.

"OK. What? There's all these, like, weird rumors circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening," she said in a video. "But you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."