How Julia Michaels and JP Saxe’s Love Story Led Them to the Grammys

Somethings are meant to be, just ask Julia Michaels.

While on the red carpet for the 2021 Grammys, the "Issues" singer exclusively shared with E! News how she and her boyfriend JP Saxe connected after writing their Grammy-nominated single "If the World Was Ending" together.

"It was the first song we ever wrote," she began, with JP adding, "We wrote it the day we met." Julia recalled, "We had no idea that the song would do what it's done."

JP noted they wrote the beloved track back in July 2019. He expressed it was "a different world," with Julia adding, "Completely."

Explaining how it feels to get the Grammy nod, Julia said that "it feels like the little piano ballad that could." Of course, with the single being the song that brought the couple together, both artists have a favorite line that connects to them the most.

"I remember Julia first saying, ‘Would you love me for the hell of it?' line," JP recalled, "and I felt like my heart fell out of my body. Maybe because of Julia, maybe because of the song. It's all kind of blurred together on that day."