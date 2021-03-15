2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners
Grammysjlo & arodMeghan & HarryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Lala Kent Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Randall Emmett

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is a mom! All the details on her and Randall Emmett's newborn daughter.

von Brett Malec Mär 15, 2021 15:35Tags
BabyReality TVSchwangerPaarePromisVanderpump RulesLala KentNBCU
Weitere: Lala Kent Expecting Baby No. 1 With Fiance Randall Emmett

There's another new Vanderpump Rules baby in the world.

Lala Kent has given birth and welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Ocean Kent Emmett, with her fiancé Randall Emmett. The reality star announced her daughter's arrival on March 15 along with the first photo of her newborn. Randall also shared the news with his followers, writing on Instagram, "She's healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!"

Lala and the Hollywood movie producer announced they were expecting their first child together back in September 2020 on her 30th birthday. The Bravolebrity said she "can't think of any other way to celebrate" before announcing, "I am pregnant."

"I'm shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real-life thing," a tearful and joyful Lala shared on her podcast at the time. "I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."

Randall also has two daughters, London and Rylee, with his ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

foto
2021 Celebrity Babies

Just weeks after their pregnancy announcement, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl. "I'm in love with you already," the VPR star later shared on social media. "And I can't wait to be your mama." 

Lala recently opened up about the pregnancy complications she suffered while nearing her due date.

Top Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With James Matthews

3

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

"At six weeks, I started bleeding," she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 24, adding, "For the next three weeks, I would continue to randomly bleed and each time, I would call my OB and be beside myself. Although bleeding during pregnancy isn't normal, it is common. My bleeding was the result of a clot. I was put on bed rest until it was gone."

"The next appointment, there was growth—not much, but some," she continued. "After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem. Although we never want any problem, this was a relief."

Lala concluded by revealing that she could deliver sooner than expected.

"They continue to monitor her heartbeat and her growth. When they notice her growth start to slow is when they will make the call to take her out," she shared. "This could be anywhere from 35 to 37 weeks. In one to three weeks, I could be delivering my angel and all I keep praying for is she comes out healthy. That is all I think about every day, all day."

foto
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

Lala and Randall went public with their relationship in January 2018 and got engaged in September that same year in Mexico.

Former VPR star Stassi Schroeder recently gave birth to a baby girl, while Scheana Shay and Brittany Cartwright are also currently pregnant and will soon be welcoming their first children.

You can also binge past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Monday, May 9 at 8:05 p.m., only on E!

Top Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Pippa Middleton Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With James Matthews

3

Chrissy Teigen Upstages John's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

4

Chrissy Teigen Calls Out "Motherf--ker" John Legend After Grammys Win

5

The Talk Taking Hiatus to Review Sharon Osbourne Exchange