Here’s Why Harry Styles Fans Think His Grammys Speech Was Bleeped

Harry Styles, er, candor is what makes him beautiful.

While accepting his first-ever Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo performance for "Watermelon Sugar" during the 2021 Grammy Awards, the "Golden" British singer let his excitement get the best of him when he let an F-bomb fly during the his acceptance speech.

As he congratulated the other nominees including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat, the "Golden" artist, 27, said-year-old says, "I'm really grateful to be here. All of these songs are f—king massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you so thank you so much."

Of course, during the live show, the censor also led to a bit of hilarity for viewers who had their own theories as to why he was bleeped. "I choose to believe the bleeped portion of @Harry_Styles speech was him confessing his adoration for my body," wrote one fan.