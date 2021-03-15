The 2021 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Full List

The nominations for the 2021 Oscars are finally here!

After postponing the 93rd annual award show due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences revealed this year's nominees on Monday, March 15. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the contenders in all 23 categories during a global live stream.

There was certainly a lot of competition this year. Last month, the Academy announced that 366 feature films were eligible for Best Picture—up from 344 last year. But after counting all of the nomination votes, the organization narrowed down the list to a select few that are now in the running for the top prize.

Still, movie lovers will have to wait until the actual award show to find out the winners. The Oscars will be held Sunday, April 25 and will be televised live on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Ready to see who made the list? Scroll on to see all of the nominees.