BTS Put On a Show-Stopping Performance At the 2021 Grammys

Weitere : BTS Feeling "Dynamite" at 2021 GRAMMY Awards

BTS just marked a major musical milestone by performing their hit song "Dynamite" at the 2021 Grammys. Wearing different colored suits as they moved through their pre-recorded performance, the K-Pop band really put the charm and talent that have amassed them millions of fans worldwide on full display.

The group, comprised of seven swoon-worthy bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, was nominated for the very first time this year at the Grammys, in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Category for "Dynamite." Ultimately, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande took home the prize for their duet "Rain On Me," leading BTS fans to start the hashtag #Scammys, which soon trended on Twitter.

In a statement, BTS previously told the official Grammys website of their high-energy single, "[The inspiration for] it all began from this: even in the midst of hardships, we must focus on what we can do. As for us, we found freedom and happiness in singing and dancing. This song goes to the ones who need encouragement. We hope people feel energized when listening to the song."

Of the nod, RM previously told the Associated Press, "We're nervous and actually, frankly, we're not expecting so much because we don't want to get disappointed because Lady Gaga, Taylor, Bieber, all the big names [are nominated]. So, we're kind of confused. It's like [a] rollercoaster, back and forth, back and forth, up and down."