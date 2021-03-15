Beyoncé Just Broke the Record for Most Grammy Wins of Any Singer Ever

Weitere : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

They don't call her Queen Bey for nothing.

Beyoncé made history during tonight's 2021 Grammy Awards by breaking the record for most wins of any female artist and most wins for any singer male or female in Grammys history.

Before tonight (March 14, 2020), country singer Alison Krauss held the record for most-awarded female artist with 27 wins. Bey took home four trophies, bringing her total up to 28 tying her with legendary artist and music producer Quincy Jones. The most awarded person in Grammys history is late conductor Georg Solti with 31.

Among tonight's accolades, Bey took home wins for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade," Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her "Savage" remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl."

Bey lost Best R&B song to H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello's "Better Than I Imagined" and Record of the Year for "Black Parade" to Billie Eilish's "All I Ever Wanted."