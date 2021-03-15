Chrissy Teigen Upstages John Legend's Grammys Robe With Her Raciest Look Yet

Chrissy Teigen is known for stealing the show every year at the Grammys, but this year's look might just take the cake.
The model took to Instagram on March 14 to post a carousel of photos featuring herself and husband John Legend posing in their home for the 2021 Grammy Awards.
"House Grammys 2021!!!" she captioned the shots.
Both of the stars looked impeccable, but they each clearly went with a very different look. Chrissy was downright stunning in her gown that featured a black bodice and fringe down her legs.
Meanwhile, John was equally eye-catching, albeit a bit more comfortable, as he took the opportunity to embrace the at-home look with a Versace robe.
John was already a 2021 Grammys winner before the show even started, nabbing R&B Album of the Year for Bigger Love in a category that was presented prior to the telecast. After he took to Instagram on March 14 to celebrate his award, Chrissy noticed that something was missing from his caption.
"So grateful to win my 12th Grammy today, my 3rd for Best R&B Album," he wrote. "Thank you to all my collaborators on #BiggerLove, especially my big brother and executive producer @raphael_saadiq. Thank you to my entire team. We all worked hard to make this album and then promote it during a global pandemic."
He continued, "It wasn't an ideal situation but we made the best of it and hopefully gave the world some music that helped make their days and nights a little better. Love you all!"
Not missing a beat, Chrissy then pointed out via Twitter that her name was not included. "this motherf--ker ????" she wrote. "helloooo?? caption !!!!"
Undoutdedly, Chrissy's name is now in plenty of people's mouths with her incredible look.
