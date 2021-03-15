Watch Post Malone Totally Lose It When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Performed "WAP" at 2021 Grammys

Weitere : Taylor Swift Teases Collaborative 2021 Grammys Performance

Post Malone cannot handle "WAP."

The rapper had the most entertaining reaction during Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's steamy performance of their smash collab at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14.

As soon as Cardi took to the stage in a tiny pink metallic two-piece, she started pole dancing with the heel of a giant platform shoe (yes, really).

The cameras cut to Post Malone, who threw his hands up in the air and had a giant grin on his face, as he held up a red solo cup, as only Posty does.

Later in the set, Cardi and Meg showed off their sexy dance moves in a giant bed setup. After the singers' NSFW finale, Posty was again seen applauding and cheering for the pair in a wholesome moment.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who is hosting the ceremony, came on stage at the end to joke about the silky bedroom scene. "Wow did you see that?! That was amazing," he said. "It's so soft. What is the threat count?"