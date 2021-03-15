Here's Proof Haim Had the Time of Their Lives at the 2021 Grammys

Mic drop!
It's safe to say the 2021 Grammys has been nothing short of spectacular. Although this year's ceremony has looked very different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it has lost its wow factor.
From fabulous red carpet fashion to an incredible lineup of performers, the 2021 Grammys has us moving and grooving in the comfort of our own home. But aside from the razzle-dazzle the event has offered, there's one moment (well, actually, quite a few) that has people buzzing.
Haim has been living their best life at the star-studded affair.
The sister trio—Este, Danielle and Alana Haim—kicked off the Grammys with twinning Prada ensembles that were both wildly fun and delightful. Each outfit was decked out in the same periwinkle color, however, the designs were uniquely different to match their styles.
"see you at the grammys in custom," the girl group shared on Instagram.
Their red carpet style moment wasn't the only thing worth raving over. Haim performed their hit "The Steps" with an electrifying backdrop, as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and many others watched on the sidelines.
Of their performance, Este gushed on Instagram, "...it's my birthday today and i just played the f--king grammys. how's your sunday?"
In the sweet post, the 35-year-old star was pictured holding up several celebratory balloons, as she posed on top of a bed in a white robe.
Haim not only graced the stage during the ceremony, but they were also nominated for two categories: Album of the Year for Women In Music Pt. III and Best Rock Performance for "The Steps."
The group has already made history for their Album of the Year nomination, as they're the first all-female rock band to be recognized in the category—which means, if they win, they'll have another thing to celebrate!
Sadly, they didn't win Best Rock Performance. Fiona Apple took home the award for her tack "Shameika."
Earlier this year, Danielle opened up about their "experimental" record, telling People, "I think this album was just very spontaneous, and we tried to keep it light and spontaneous."
"The whole making of, it was just whatever felt good in that moment," she continued. "A lot of the times when we're in the studio, especially with our first and second album, we were so focused in on certain sounds and really thought, 'I think we could beat this drum sound.' For this album, it was more just whatever sounds good, keep it, and let's move along and it made it almost more just exciting."
She added, "Everything that's been happening with the album has just been shocking and so surprising, and here we are."
The night isn't over just yet, so they are still in the running to earn a Grammy. Click here for the latest and greatest updates on the show.