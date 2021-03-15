Lizzo and Harry Styles' Reunion at the 2021 Grammys Is Good As Hell

Lizzo and Harry Styles are giving us a "Golden" reunion moment at the 2021 Grammys.
Following the Fine Line performers' win for Best Pop Solo Performance, his good friend Lizzo took to Instagram to celebrate the award. She captioned a backstage pic of the pair, "HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!!"
The singers are clearly fans of each other. In 2019, the Brit covered Lizzo's "Juice" on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.
Then, in January 2020, Harry joined Lizzo onstage at the 2020 Super Bowl pre-show. Together, the impressive duo delivered a fun and cheerful performance of her song, which Harry happened to know the choreography to, because why not?
They followed up their lively performance of "Juice" with a more laidback but equally FOMO-inducing appearance at the BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall last February. Harry and Lizzo were evidently the life of the party, sharing a bottle of tequila throughout the show.
It's likely the friends are celebrating Harry's win at the 2021 Grammys with a shot or two of tequila, as one does when you've just won a Grammy.
Earlier in the evening, Harry rocked the socks off of the 2021 Grammys audience and even viewers at home with his sultry performance of "Watermelon Sugar." For the show, he was dressed in a green boa and custom leather suit custom designed by Gucci, along with an assortment of gold and silver rings.
He was joined on the circular stage by Haim and The Black Pumas, who helped with drums and bass.
To see which of your favorite artists are taking home the coveted gramophone trophy, check out our complete list of winners here!