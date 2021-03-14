Noah Cyrus Reveals Dad Billy Ray Cyrus' Reaction to Her Jaw-Dropping Grammys 2021 Look

Weitere : Noah Cyrus Wows in Haute Couture at 2021 GRAMMYs

A jaw-dropping look.

On Sunday, March 14, Noah Cyrus sounded off on her bold look for the 2021 Grammys. In fact, it was during an exclusive chat with E!'s Giuliana Rancic on Live from E!: Grammy Awards that the "July" artist revealed that her ivory, ethereal ensemble was thanks to Schiaparelli.

"I am obsessed with this," Noah gushed on her Grammys gown. "It's a Schiaparelli finale piece from the 2021 couture collection. Daniel Roseberry is a genius and I feel so honored to be able wear this piece tonight."

As the hit maker continued, she shared with Giuliana that she loves Schiaparelli. Thus, she felt "so blessed to be wearing them tonight."

Per Noah, she "started crying" when she first began getting ready for the big show. And it seems that dad Billy Ray Cyrus had an equally sweet reaction to her Grammys look.

"My dad texted my mom, 'She looks like an angel,'" she relayed. "I was like, 'Thanks, dad.' Hi, dad, if you're watching."