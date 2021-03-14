Did Lady Gaga Sleep Through Her History-Making Grammys Win? See Ariana Grande's Reaction

Weitere : Fierce Grammy Fashion Looks From the Past 10 Years!

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's big win at the 2021 Grammys is one to be celebrated—whenever Gaga wakes up, that is!

On Sunday, March 14, Ariana and Gaga's duet "Rain On Me" took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, beating out songs like BTS' "Dynamite" and Taylor Swift and Bon Iver's "exile."

However, the Star Is Born actress was a little tied up during her big Grammys win.

The "thank u, next" singer checked in on her pal on Instagram to find that Gaga was meditating, and sharing her experience with followers on Instagram Live.

Ariana tweeted a pic of Gaga looking very much asleep. She then followed it up with another tweet, writing, "MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP @ladygaga !!!!!!!!???"

Ariana also used Twitter to gush over her collaborator following their win, writing, "eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene !"