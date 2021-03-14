2021 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)
Grammysjlo & arodMeghan & HarryKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Grammys 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

von Mike Vulpo, Valerie Garofalo Mär 14, 2021 22:26Tags
FashionRed CarpetMusikAwardsPromisGrammys
Weitere: Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

Prepare for a star-studded night to remember!

Although the 63rd annual Grammy Awards has to do things differently this year given the COVID-19 pandemic, event organizers will soon prove that music has the power to unite us even from the comfort of our own homes.

From a huge line-up of performances ranging from Cardi B and Dua Lipa to Harry Styles and Miranda Lambert, there's an artist for everyone. And although Silk Sonic (made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) wasn't set to perform on the original slate, the Grammys added the group to the night of unforgettable appearances.

Trevor Noah is set to host the event and will be joined by independent venue workers who were impacted by the ongoing pandemic to present awards throughout the night.

First time nominees include Travis ScottBTS and Doja Cat. Mikey Guyton is also making history as the first Black woman to be nominated as a solo country artist. As for Beyoncé, she leads the night with nine nominations followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich and Dua Lipa holding six nominations each.     

The award show is also expected to pay tribute to the ongoing creative collaborations in music despite COVID-19's impact on the industry and also highlight social justice movements. 

foto
See the Winners of the 2021 Grammys

Until then, keep scrolling to see every celebrity in attendance for music's biggest night. Spoiler alert: Some artists didn't disappoint in the fashion department.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
HAIM

In Prada

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tiara Thomas

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Silk Sonic

Anderson .Paak in Gucci

E!
Billie Eilish

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Finneas OConnell

     

Francis Specker/CBS
Lido

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lizzo

In Balmain

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miranda Lambert

In GENNY

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Black Pumas
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Phoebe Bridgers

In Thom Browne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Ben Winston

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Chika

    

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jimmy Jam

       

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Bad Bunny

In Burberry

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Noah Cyrus

In Schiaparelli

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kendrick Sampson

      

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Megan Thee Stallion

In Dolce & Gabbana with Chopard jewelry

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
H.E.R.

In Dundas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DaBaby

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Doja Cat

In Roberto Cavalli

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Trevor Noah

In Gucci

E!
Chloe x Halle

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Maren Morris

In Dolce & Gabbana

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mickey Guyton

In Valentino

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Debi Nova

In George Chakra with Fallon jewelry

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Brandi Carlile

In Fallon jewelry

PHOTO COURTESY BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
BTS

In Louis Vuitton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Jhay Cortez

     

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Mapy

     

foto
Weitere Fotos anzeigen von Grammys 2021: See Every Star

Top Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

Watch E!'s 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage Sunday, Mar. 14 starting at 23:00 with E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Grammy Awards!

Top Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

3

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

4

J.Lo Shares Powerful Video Referencing A-Rod Relationship Drama

5

The Talk Taking Hiatus to Review Sharon Osbourne Exchange