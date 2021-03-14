Megan Thee Stallion's Reaction to Winning Her First Grammy With Beyoncé Is All of Us

Megan Thee Stallion is a hot girl winner!
The 26-year-old rapper just earned her first-ever 2021 Grammy Award for best Best Rap Performance for her remixed single of "Savage." That means, Megan Thee Stallion is sharing her award with fellow Houston native Beyoncé, who was featured on the hit track.
The "WAP" rapper snagged the coveted gold trophy a few hours ahead of the star-studded event on Sunday, March 14. And of course, Megan's reaction and acceptance speech were just as award-worthy.
"I'm gonna cry," the rapper began. "Thank you, Lord. God is the first person I want to thank. My grandma, thank you, nanny, for making me stop music to finish school. Thank you, momma, for pushing me..."
Megan also took a moment to shout out the "Spirit" singer, saying, "Thank you, Beyoncé. I still can't even believe this. What? Me? Thank you, hotties! Thank you, Houston!"
The "Body" rapper couldn't hold back the tears when thanking her fans. "Just thank everybody who is rocking with me and riding with me for a long time," she gushed. "I love y'all so much. Thank you for just believing in me, hotties."
The "Hot Girl Summer" star could also go home with a few more Grammys, as she's up for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best New Artist.
In the Best Rap Performance category, Bey and Megan beat out: Big Sean, featuring Nipsey Hussle's "Deep Reverence," DaBaby's "Bop," Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin," Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" and Pop Smoke's "Dior."
Last year, Megan opened up about what it was like to collaborate with the one and only queen Bey.
"Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyoncé just means to us," she told Stephen Colbert back in December. "She's like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyoncé now, I'm like, girl, pat on the back because this is great."
At the time, she revealed the advice she received from the "Black Parade" singer and her husband, Jay-Z.
"I would say Jay-Z gives the fun advice," she shared. "If I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan, girl, you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people...He gives me the more hot girl advice."
As for Bey? Megan explained she "is like, 'Look queen, just rise above...' She says it the nicer way—and Jay gives it to me the turnt up way."
