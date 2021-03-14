Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Just Won Her First Grammy at 9 Years Old

Weitere : Beyonce Won't Be Performing at 2021 Grammys, Recording Academy CEO Says

And the award goes to...

Blue Ivy Carter is officially a Grammy winner, The Recording Academy announced on Sunday, March 14. The 2021 Grammys haven't even started yet and the little one is already kicking things off on a high note.

Not only did the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z take home her first-ever gold trophy from the annual event, but she made history.

Blue Ivy is one of the youngest nominees to ever win a Grammy. She is just one year older than the youngest-ever Grammy honoree, Leah Peasall, whose group The Peasall Sisters won Album of the Year, Soundtrack in 2001.

Blue Ivy earned the award, along with her famous mom, for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl." The hit track also features SAINt JHN and WizKid.

As fans might recall, the "Spirit" singer debuted the empowering single for The Lion King: The Gift album and later created a video for the track in Black Is King.