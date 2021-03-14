Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Is All Grown Up and Set to Become a College Wrestler

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will be heading to parents' weekend in Michigan soon enough. The couple's son 18-year-old Joaquin made his final college decision, and has the sweatshirt to prove it.
On March 14, the talk show host took to Instagram to share a photo of her Riverdale star husband and son smiling in University of Michigan hoodies. "Sunday Vibes," she captioned the pic, including a yellow and blue heart that corresponded to the Ann Arbor school's colors.
Mark specifically wore a Michigan Wrestling sweatshirt, as, according to the official Instagram for the University of Michigan's wrestling team, Joaquin will be joining the Wolverines.
"SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos," the account shared. "#NewBlue #GoBlue."
On March 13, Joaquin shared the pic from his soon-to-be team to Instagram, writing in the caption, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach, @buddylasta, @izzystylewrestling, and @seanbormet."
Back in February, Kelly told viewers on Live With Kelly and Ryan that Joaquin finding the right school was a big deal for the family, as the teenager battles dyslexia and dysgraphia.
"Mark and I were FaceTiming the other night....Mark got very emotional and very choked up," she recalled, "because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college' because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic."
Kelly and Mark are used to their kids heading off to college. The parents of three dropped their daughter Lola off at New York University in 2019—albeit she was a little closer to her NYC home than Joaquin will be in Michigan.
At the time, the Hope & Faith alum shared a pic of her bidding farewell to Lola to Instagram, along with the caption, "The nest is getting roomy."
Still, she joked on Live With Kelly and Ryan at the time that she would see Lola "in four hours when you come home because you don't know how to use the washing machine."
Hopefully, Joaquin will be up for the task, as mom and dad won't be close enough to make laundry runs!