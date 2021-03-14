BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Relationship Status
Everyone Who Won Big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are officially here! Find out which celebrity nominees were awarded an orange blimp with E! News' full list of winners here.

von Samantha Schnurr Mär 14, 2021 00:26Tags
AwardsPromisNickelodeonKids' Choice Awards
Slime's biggest night has arrived. 

For the 34th time in Nickelodeon's history, the orange blimps were handed out on Saturday, March 13 in honor of the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards. While it had to be held virtually for the second time amid the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there will be any shortage of star power and award recognition. With All That and Kenan & Kel alum Kenan Thompson on hosting duty and Justin Bieber as the event's highly anticipated performer, there was much to look forward to on Saturday night—and all from the comfort of your couch.  

But, if you happened to miss any of it, not to fret. E! News has you covered with a recap of every celeb who is now a Kids' Choice Award winner. All you have to do is keep scrolling! Be sure to check back throughout the show as this list is being update in real time. 

Without further ado, drum roll please!

foto
Nickelodeon Stars Then and Now

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie 

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Danger Force

Henry Danger

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Raven's Home

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Fuller House

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things 

Young Sheldon 

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America's Got Talent 

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior Junior

LEGO Masters

The Masked Singer

The Voice

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar

The Loud House

SpongeBob SquarePants 

Teen Titans Go!

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things

Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

Netflix

MOVIES: 

FAVORITE MOVIE

Dolittle

Hamilton

Hubie Halloween

Mulan

Sonic the Hedgehog

Wonder Woman 1984 

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)

Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)

Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)

Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)

Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle

Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)

Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)

Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Trolls World Tour

Scoob!

Soul 

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey (22, Soul)

Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)

WINNER: Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour

Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)

Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)

DreamWorks

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Katy Perry

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Drake

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber 

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS 

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

OneRepublic 

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Be Kind" – Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy" – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream" – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Lonely" – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Rain on Me" – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Stuck with U" – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

"Cardigan" by Taylor Swift

"Dynamite" by BTS 

"Toosie Slide" by Drake

"Wonder" by Shawn Mendes

"Yummy" by Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia) 

Savannah Clarke (Australia)

David Guetta (Europe)

Master KG (Africa)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Sebastián Yatra (Latin America) 

MARY ELLEN MATTHEWS

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Emma Chamberlain

Charli D'Amelio 

GamerGirl

Addison Rae

JoJo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler 

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles 

Jason Derulo

David Dobrik

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan's World

Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles 

Alex Morgan

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

Megan Rapinoe

Serena Williams 

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Tom Brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James 

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Russell Wilson

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

WINNER: Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fortnite

Minecraft

Pokémon GO

Roblox

