Khloe Kardashian Shares New Family Pics With Tristan Thompson on His 30th Birthday

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her man's major birthday milestone with the help of their daughter.

On Saturday, March 13, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared rare family pics from Tristan Thompson's 30th birthday celebration, showing herself with him and their daughter True Thompson, 2. Khloe wore a sleeveless, silver asymmetrical mini dress and matching stiletto sandals. Tristan sported a light gray suit with no tie and white sneakers and True wore a sleeveless white dress with black lace-up boots. While Khloe often posts pics of their little one, this marks the first time she has shared images of her boyfriend in months.

In her post, the Good American mogul included a tribute to the NBA star, who has been away playing for the Boston Celtics.

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," wrote Khloe, who rekindled her relationship with Tristan last year as they quarantined together in her Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic.