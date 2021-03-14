jlo & arodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Get Ready to Swoon Over These Unforgettable Grammys Red Carpet Looks

Before music's biggest night kicks off, see which stars made the red carpet their runway in head-turning designs at the Grammy Awards.

Ready, set, glam!

Before you indulge in the finest and fiercest fashion at the 2021 Grammys, we're looking back at the style moments from year's past that made heads turn and jaws drop.

You know, like Jennifer Lopez's show-stopping Versace dress that she wore to the 2000 ceremony. Her vibrant green design, which was adorned with the brand's famous tropical print, became so instantly iconic that Google Image Search was born.

More recently, Cardi B shut down the red carpet when she made a grand entrance at the 2019 Grammys in a vintage and very rare Thierry Mugler gown. The larger-than-life creation looked like a literal piece of art—more specifically, Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus" painting—with its blossoming pink oyster-inspired shell and pearl embellishments.

Of course, Lady Gaga continues to make the star-studded show her fashion playground. In 2011, she nearly broke the internet after arriving at the Grammys inside...an egg. A year earlier, she brought the galactic glam vibes with her futuristic Armani Privé design.

foto
Grammys 2021: Snubs and Surprises

When it comes to unforgettable outfits at the Grammy Awards, we're only scratching the surface here. From Christina Aguilera to Lil' Kim, see which stars made the red carpet their runway in our gallery below!

CHARBONNEAU/BEI/BEI/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

Green with envy! J.Lo shut down the red carpet at the 2000 Grammys in a daring green Versace design. The fashion moment was so iconic that Google Image Search was born.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cardi B

The "WAP" rapper made a tremendous splash at the 2019 ceremony with her vintage Thierry Mugler creation, which featured an oyster-like shell and dazzling pearl embellishments. Inspired by Sandro Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," this look was a work of art.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Galactic glam vibes! The pop star is known for her over-the-top get-ups and she didn't disappoint at the 2010 event when she showed up in a futuristic Armani Privé dress.

 

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder looked like a vision in white at the 2011 Grammys. She turned heads in a sheer off-the-shoulder dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X made the red carpet his runway in a bright and bold pink Versace suit. From the daring harness to the gold-studded details, this was an outfit to remember.

SGranitz/WireImage
Toni Braxton

The Grammy winner proved a dress can be regal and risquè all at the same time.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Billy Porter

The Pose star stole the show at the 2020 Grammys in a glitzy teal jumpsuit that was embellished with diamond fringe. However, the motorized hat really took things to the next level.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Cher

The legendary star basically invented daring fashion, and this white-hot number from the 1974 Grammys further cemented her status as a risk-taker.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host's nude-colored dress turned heads with its risquè cut-outs and body-hugging material. The knee-high strappy sandals added extra oomph.

David McNew/Newsmakers
Destiny's Child

Destiny's Child lit up the red carpet in eye-catching ensembles at the 2001 event. They each wore glimmering green outfits that featured intricate beading and a unique ivy-like pattern.

Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Paula Abdul

All that glitters is gold. Paula Abdul brought the glitz and the glamour to the 1990 ceremony with her dazzling gold fringe dress.

Sipa/Shutterstock
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow was nominated for "The First Cut Is the Deepest" at the 2005 Grammys—and she played it up by serving bawdy and face in a bright yellow gown with an exposed midriff and thigh-high slit.

Ron Davis/Getty Images
TLC

The girl group proved sportswear could be just a chic and stylish as evening wear.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Tyler, the Creator

Inn-credible! The rapper donned an electrifying pink bellhop suit that he accessorized with a matching suitcase. And naturally, the clothes he would wear later that evening were tucked inside his luggage.

Getty Images
Beyoncé

Queen Bey showed up and showed out wearing a majestic purple get-up. From the dazzling embellishments to the sheer material, the singer stunned from head-to-toe.

Getty Images
Lil' Kim

The Grammy-winning rapper set the red carpet in flames with her vermilion-colored ensemble. The star's Chanel motorcycle helmet and jewel-encrusted belt brought the wow factor.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Katy Perry

Looking angelic! The pop star turned the 2011 event into her fantasyland, as she stunned in a frosted silver dress by Giorgio Armani. And the bustier's Swarovski crystals made the custom creation all the more heavenly.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Demi Lovato

The "Confident" singer made a grand entrance at the 2017 event wearing an audacious gown by Julien Macdonald. From the plunging keyhole detail to the peek-a-boo material, this was one hot number.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

The supermodel stunned in a wildly colorful strapless dress that she styled with a lavish red feather boa at the 1991 ceremony.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect
Christina Aguilera

The Grammy winner shined as bright as her trophy, as she dazzled in a silver chainmail dress by Versace. The pastel-colored butterflies, asymmetrical hemline and plunging neckline made it all the more memorable.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Nicki Minaj

The Queen rapper took pop culture fans to church in 2012. She traipsed down the red carpet wearing a crimson-colored design by Versace, which was adorned with the brand's famous logo in black sequins.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Leon Bridges

A fashion statement—quite literally! The Texas native paid tribute to his home state with a custom-made Bode suit that featured delightful decals and fun drawings that referenced the Lone Star state.

Getty Images
Madonna

Madonna made sure all eyes were on her in 2015. The star's Givenchy look certainly brought the theatrics with an excessively laced corset that she styled over an equally dramatic dress. Her veiled hat, fishnets and over-the-knee boots tied it all together.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Aterciopelados

Going for the gold! Aterciopelados' singer Andrea Echeverri pushed the fashion envelope wearing a trophy-inspired design at the 2019 show.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
Lady Gaga

The singer always knows how to make an entrance, however, this one took the cake. In 2011, she sent worldwide shock waves when she showed up—wait for it—inside an egg.

Tammie Arroyo/Getty Images
Annie Lennox

The legendary singer turned the 1995 red carpet into a fashion fantasy as she donned a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit—complete with the character's famous ears. However, the black leather dress and matching knee-high boots gave it an edge.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe

The Dirty Computer singer rocked a one-of-a-kind dress, which featured sky-high shoulders, an asymmetrical hemline and layered tulle. Her gold veiled hat made her design even more swoon-worthy.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
CeeLo Green

The singer and record producer left his classic tuxedo at home and, instead, opted for a metallic gold get-up that brought out his alter ego: Gnarly Davidson.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Rosalía

Red hot, hot, hot! The "Malamente" singer set the carpet ablaze with her crimson-colored leather dress. The matching braided belts and fabulous fringe were a chef's kiss.

Getty Images
Britney Spears

The "Lucky" singer oozed with glamour in a simple, yet striking slip dress that featured curve-hugging material and a plunging neckline. The decadent fluffy scarf added an extra touch of luxury.

Watch E!'s 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage Sunday, Mar. 14 starting at 23:00 with E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Grammy Awards!

