Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to Replace Chris Harrison on Next Season of The Bachelorette

It's official: Chris Harrison will not return for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

On Friday, March 12, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon told E! News in a statement on behalf of The Bachelor franchise that past leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host instead.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette," the statement read. "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

The statement continued, "As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

Harrison received backlash for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell—who has been accused of liking a photo showing a Confederate flag as well as appearing at a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed party—in a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay. Shortly after, Harrison announced he'd be temporarily stepping away from his hosting duties.