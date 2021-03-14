jlo & arodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale: Enjoy 50% Off It Cosmetics, Clinique & More

Get ready to save big on best-selling beauty brands!

von Emily Spain Mär 14, 2021 12:30Tags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
E-Comm: Skincare Stock ImageiStock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's like Christmas morning all over again! Starting today, Ulta will be offering incredible deals on beauty must-haves during their 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Every day until 4/3, you can score 50% off popular beauty brands like NuFace, Elemis, Tula, Kopari and many more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from It Cosmetics, Clinique and Stila Cosmetics!

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

lesen
March 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit, Fenty Beauty & More

It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream Anti-Aging Moisturizer

Packed with powerful ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, collagen, hyaluronic acid and squalane, this anti-aging moisturizer will help hydrate skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and pores.

$49
$25
Ulta

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

It's not often that Stila's #1 selling waterproof liquid eyeliner goes on sale! The quick-drying, smudge-proof eyeliner offers precise application and is loved by so many makeup artists.

$22
$11
Ulta

Top Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

3
EXKLUSIV

What's Really Going on Between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter

Thanks to Clinique's patented CL302 Equalizer Technology, this powerhouse serum will help with improving the appearance of darks spots, acne scars and age spots.

$85
$43
Clinique

Ready for more beauty must-haves? Check out Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno Just Released the Chicest Beauty Organizers.

Top Stories

1

The Horrifying True Story of the Hart Family Murder-Suicide

2

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

3
EXKLUSIV

What's Really Going on Between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

4
EXKLUSIV

What Happened to Erik von Detten? A Rare Convo With the '00s Sensation

5

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Family Pics With Tristan Thompson