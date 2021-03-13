Dua Lipa's Collaboration Wish List Basically Guarantees More Grammys Are Coming Her Way

If we had to pick a silver lining of 2020, Dua Lipa's sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, is a strong contender.
When the music industry—and honestly the entire world—came to a screeching halt last March, the pop star knew she was taking a major risk by dropping the project merely weeks into the nation's COVID-19 lockdown.
But Dua's decision proved fortuitous, having nabbed six Grammy nominations, three of which for Record, Album and Song of the Year.
Ahead of Sunday's ceremony, E!'s Rocsi Diaz caught up with the 25 year old for an exclusive chat, where she shared aspirations for the next chapter of her pop music takeover. Spoiler alert: Dua's Grammy-winning streak is far from over.
When asked which fellow artists she'd love to one day collab with, Dua revealed, "My list is actually quite big. There are so many artists that I love and I admire and that inspire me."
First on Dua's list is Outkast rapper André 3000. "That's one of my dreams," she added.
Dua admitted she'd also love to work with the often elusive, two-time Grammy winner Frank Ocean, as well as... drumroll, please... Rihanna!
As Dua so aptly put it, "I love Rihanna. Who doesn't? We'll see."
Come Sunday, the British-born songstress is expected to take the stage alongside DaBaby to perform their hit song "Levitating."
For the star's perspective on her incredibly successful year and why she's "so grateful" for the bumps along the way, check out the video above. You can learn more about Dua's ever-exploding career here!