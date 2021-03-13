5 Goldbelly Live Classes You Need to Take ASAP

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to freshen up your kitchen skills? Or reinvent family dinners? Or elevate your date nights? Well, Goldbelly's live classes are the answer to all those questions and your foodie prayers. Not only will you get to virtually cook alongside some of the best chefs and pastry artists in the world, Goldbelly will deliver everything you need straight to your door!

Whether Chef Carla Hall is your soulmate or you're a huge Cake Boss fan or you enjoy world-class eats, Goldbelly's live classes cover a variety of cuisines that will completely transform an ordinary night at home.

For five upcoming Goldbelly classes that might just change your life, scroll below!