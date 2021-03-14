Just 15 Pie Baking Essentials for Pi Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We'd say the best way to celebrate the beloved number 3.14 is by baking an oven-fresh pie from scratch. But how can you get started? By purchasing all of the right Pi Day baking essentials, of course.
Shop the kitchenware below from Anthropologie, Amazon, Macy's, Sur La Table and more for a home that smells of pie on Pi Day. Some of them are so beautiful that they double as décor accents, too—a win-win!
Amazon Stainless Steel Cake Slicer
This knife keeps your pie intact while you slice it. This knife/server holds your slice together while you serve your guests (or yourself).
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Wood Cutting Board with Tablet Stand
Use this Cravings by Chrissy Teigen wood cutting board when you slice up your pie fillings. It even has a slot for you to stand up a tablet or cookbook so you can follow the recipes while you bake.
Embossing Rolling Pin
For the poshest pie crust in town, use one of these embossing rolling pins. They come in botanical, modern boho, and heart prints for an Instagram-worthy pie.
Anthropologie Remi Measuring Cups
Measuring cups don't have to be boring. These nesting stoneware cups are covered in pretty spring flowers. And they are microwave/dishwasher-safe.
The Four & Twenty Blackbirds Pie Book by Emily Elsen and Melissa Elsen
We know, we know—you're going to need some pie recipes. This cookbook from the beloved Brooklyn pie shop Four & Twenty Blackbirds has you covered. The two sisters who own the shop walk you through more than 60 pie recipes, from black currant lemon chiffon to salty honey.
Kingware Home Cake Knife and Server Set
Use this rainbow two-piece set to serve your family and friends in style.
Floral Ceramic Measuring Spoons
Check out the hand-painted flowers on these stoneware measuring spoons. They're based on designs by painter Isa Salazar, who is known for her botanical patterns.
Le Creuset Silicone Pastry Brush
Don't forget the egg wash on your pie, and use this handy pastry brush to apply it. It's made of silicone for smooth spreading, plus is dishwasher safe.
Le Tauci Ceramic Pie Pans (Set Of 2)
For a simple pie pan that lets your creation shine, check out this ceramic option from Le Tauci. It has pretty scalloped edges around its rim and it comes as a set of two, just in case you're feeling ambitious with your baking.
Marble Rolling Pin With Handles
Fun fact: Cool marble helps keep your dough at the perfect temperature, so it's an ideal material for a rolling pin. This one's wooden handles also help to reduce fatigue. Use the promo code GROW today and you can nab this rolling pin for 20% off.
Remi Pie Dish
This stoneware pie dish is covered in bright flowers that are perfect for spring. Your pie will look absolutely beautiful served in this dish.
Pie Crust Cutters Set of Four
Ever wonder how people make those jaw-dropping pies on Pinterest with über-detailed crusts? Well, using these pie crust cutters is a great start. The set includes flower, star, leaf, and heart shapes to get your creative juices flowing.
Martha Stewart Collection 10-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set
You can't go wrong with a glass mixing bowl, and this set from Martha Stewart is no exception. There are ten bowls in this bundle, so you'll always have the perfect size for each step of your recipe.
Ceramic Pie Weights
If you're a pie expert, you know that adding weights to the top of your pie crust while it bakes can help prevent it from shrinking or forming bubbles. These reusable pie weights do just that! You can get 20% off if you order today, using the promo code GROW.
Sweet Creations Pie Carrier
Safely transport your pie to any party you're attending with this reusable pie carrier.
If baking isn't your thing, but you still want to celebrate Pi Day, you can get 30% off pies from Goldbelly.
—Originally published Mar. 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. PT