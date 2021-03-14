Songwriter Behind BTS' "Dynamite" Details How "The Stars Aligned" For Explosive 2021 Grammy Nominee

Weitere : BTS' Road to the 2021 Grammys

BTS is definitely in the stars tonight, as the singers prepare to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The K-pop sensation scored its first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Dynamite" this year.

Now, one of the songwriters behind BTS' first entirely English-language single is giving E! News an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the song blew up. David Stewart, who co-wrote and produced the track, says "the stars aligned" to make "Dynamite." Here's how.

The story starts in January 2020, when Stewart got his big break with the Jonas Brothers' hit "What a Man Gotta Do," which he co-produced with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and co-wrote with multiple artists, including Jessica Agombar. "That really opened up the door to people listening to me," Stewart says.

One of his managers, Columbia Records CEO and Chairman Ron Perry, "put feelers out" for the "Holy Grail" of all projects—BTS' first English spoken single—"which a lot of my peers were all trying to get," Stewart recalls.