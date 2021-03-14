My Music Moments: Ingrid Andress Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Ingrid Andress had to do a double take.
When the 2021 Grammy nominations were announced in November, "I was by myself, watering my plants," she recalled to E! News. "When I heard my name, I literally fell out of my chair. I was like, 'There's no way they just said my name.'"
And the fact that she is up for three awards—Best New Artist, Best Country Album and Best Country Song—is simply unbelievable for the singer. "I'm honored to be part of this whole thing in general," she raved. "I've always viewed the Grammys as something I've always wanted to be a part of, but I didn't think it would happen for a long time."
It's well-deserved recognition, especially as her album Lady Like—out now—empowers women all over the globe. "I grew up in a house where I was never told I couldn't do something because I was a woman," explained the 29-year-old. "So, I wrote that song, hopefully, to empower other people—both men and women—to just be like, 'You can't put me in a box, bitch.'"
Ahead of her big night this Sunday, March 14, E! News asked Ingrid to pull back the curtain on the artists and albums that have influenced her. From the one song she'd happily listen to for the rest of time to the one she hopes she never hears again, this is the soundtrack to her life.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood: John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." I remember asking my mom to play it over and over again whenever we were running errands because it instantly gives you happy vibes, and I hated running errands.
The first album I remember buying: Enter Sandman, Metallica. I was learning how to play drums at the time and their drum beats were the easiest to play along to.
The song/album people might not expect me to love: "WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. I just love how shocking it is. The beat slaps and I appreciate the unapologetic way they sing/rap it. Guys have been saying raunchy s--t for years in their rap songs, so I appreciate it from the opposite perspective.
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love: "I'll Be Seeing You," Billie Holiday. It was in the movie The Notebook and that was the first love movie I watched that made me cry. I was super young and had no concept of love but that song made me feel all the feels.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest: Bon Iver's "For Emma, Forever Ago." I had some dark moments when I was in college and this album got me through. I just love how mellow and inviting it is, like he understands it's ok to not be ok all the time.
The song/album I hope I never hear again: I mean I don't wanna call anyone out, but I personally would be ok never hearing "Wagon Wheel" ever again. It's overplayed, over-requested and it feels like it never ends.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be: "Both Sides Now," Joni Mitchell. It's a perfectly written song and it's so introspective. Those are my favorite kinds of songs.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up: "My Chick Bad," Ludacris. I honestly have no idea. It just gets my hype whenever it comes on. Very random but it definitely get's me in turnt mode.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded: "The House That Built Me," Miranda Lambert. It's such a beautiful, relatable topic that sounds like poetry. We've all been that person who no longer can go into their childhood house and it's just a heartbreaking but real moment. Wrecks me every time.
My own song that I'll never get tired of performing: "Lady Like." It's just such a real song to me that I wrote from such an honest place, so it never gets old for me. I still mean every word of it every night I get to sing it.
My own song that I'll be happy to retire: Umm...hopefully none of them? I never put a song out that I don't want to sing for the rest of my life.