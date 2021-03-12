22 Shark Tank Products You Never Knew You Needed

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's Friday which means it's time to swim with the sharks!
Shark Tank is back tonight on ABC where entrepreneurs will persuade Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and other guest "sharks" to invest in their product.
Over the years, viewers have been captivated by the clever and unique items that have been featured on the show. But some are truly a step above the rest. One of those products is Scrub Daddy.
"Scrub Daddy has the very unique position to become a staple in so many people's homes because it checks off all the key elements of product's success. The product is affordable at only $3.99. The product has mass market appeal since everyone—man, woman, child and all age groups—need and use a sponge and the product is a consumable so it needs to be replaced and repurchased," Scrub Daddy inventor Aaron Krause shared with E! News. "If you have not tired Scrub Daddy at this point, you are really missing the main reason for our success: It works!"
The show also introduces inventors and inventions that have never been seen before such as Goverre—the modern to-go cup for wine.
"Other than its patented drink-through lid, the thing that makes it unique and clever is that it's made of glass," co-founder of Goverre Shannon Zappala shared with E! News. "There are other wine tumblers out there, but most are made of plastic or stainless steel, which can compromise the taste of your wine. Another fun fact is our wine glass holds half a bottle of wine. Our customers love this!"
We took a look back on recent seasons and found a few products that are pretty impressive. Keep scrolling below and get shopping!
Bala™ One-Pound Weighted Bangle Set
Incorporate these chic and discrete, weighted bangles into your daily routine and be prepared to tone your arms and legs without having to jump on a treadmill. These athletic bangles will help you maximize the intensity of your at-home workouts or socially distanced walks.
Ring Video Doorbell – Newest Generation
Somebody at your door? No need to fear thanks to Ring! The 1080p HD video doorbell lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. In the latest version, users will enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision. Plus, it's super easy to set up!
The Baby Toon™ Silicone Teething Spoon- Mint Elephant
Created by 12-year-old inventor Cassidy Crowley, this two-in-one teether and baby spoon features a patented design that eliminates sharp angles and ends, and offers unique animals shapes to prevent choking and gagging. Plus, these adorable teething spoons are easy to grip and super gentle on gums!
All 33 BackStrong C1 - Vegan Leather
This celeb-loved chair is the only chair in the world that allows natural movement specifically designed to create an array of health benefits including ideal posture, reduces back pain, increases energy and more. Since working from home is bound to remain a common practice, investing in an All 33 chair is a must!
Souper Cubes 1-Cup Extra-Large Silicone Freezing Tray with Lid
Souper Cubes received Lori Greiner's golden ticket of the season, which means this product is pretty incredible! Souper Cubes allows you to freeze soup, broth, sauce, and other liquids in measured amounts, so you can reduce waste and make mealtime easier.
Blueland Clean Essentials Kit
Perfectly packed to meet your everyday cleaning needs in your home, Blueland's Clean Essentials Kit makes plastic-free living that much easier. Shark Kevin O'Leary invested in the company during season 11 and sales have continued to grow.
HoodiePillow
Need a nap? So do we! Whether you're a frequent traveler, a sleep-deprived parent or tired college student, the HoodiePillow will let you catch those precious minutes of sleep throughout your busy day. And in case you already have a travel pillow you absolutely love, you can make it even better by just adding the pillowcase.
Sunstaches Sunglasses
SunStaches are the perfect addition to parties, playtime or Halloween costumes. These are available for kids and adults alike and will instantly make the world smile.
Goumi Mitts
Attention new moms! This innovative baby mitt protects from scratches, boosts brain development and stays on no matter what. Shark Kevin O'Leary fell in love with the product and invested.
THE COMFY
It's time to get COMFY! This blanket sweatshirt blend is perfect to lounge around in at home or for those cozy evenings on the couch during family nights.
Bombas Socks
Whether you're running a marathon or late to work, Bombas socks are the change your aching feet need. With a hand-linked seam for ultimate comfort and Bombas' Stay-Up Technology, you'll never have to stop to adjust again! Plus they donate a pair for every one purchased, so get one and give back!
ezpz Happy Mat
Tired of cleaning up the mess at the dinner table? Ezpz's plate for kids eliminates the hassle with its suction technology, which means there's no more tipping plates over! The Happy Mat is dishwasher safe and sectioned to perfectly portion a healthy meal for your little ones.
Goverre Wine Cups
Take your wine on the go with GOVERRE! Whether it's a picnic, beach day or just another sunny day in your backyard, this shatter-proof portable wine glass holds up to half a bottle and will keep your drinking safe and in style!
Lovepop 3D Cards
Skip on the traditional grocery store card next time you're giving a gift to someone because Lovepop cards are in! This 3D card will make your loved one feel special and their celebratory occasion all the more magical!
Nerdwax
The solution to your slippery glasses is here! Nerdwax's glasses wax is made of 100% all natural ingredients and will keep your glasses right where you want them to stay all day.
Scrub Daddy- 3 Pack
We know cleaning is no fun, but it's made a LOT easier with Scrub Daddy! These sponges change texture, don't scratch surfaces and are odor resistant for eight long weeks. This 3-Piece package includes everything you need to make your house bright and smiley again!
Drop Stop
Ever lost something in your car and found it between your seats months later? Drop Stop will make sure you never lose sight of your objects (or food!) again. This gap-filler fits in that open space between your seat and the center console and attaches to your seatbelt for optimal security.
Tipsy Elves Zero Lucks Given Tee
Tipsy Elves offers the best sweaters, T-shirts and outfits for your next holiday party! They even have outfits for St. Patrick's Day, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Halloween.
Wanderlust XL Towel
Yes, we know it's fall, but you can still live your best beach life with the Sand Cloud Wanderlust XL Towel. This beautiful tie-dye towel is one-of-a-kind and sand resistant! Plus, when you make a purchase, 10% of the profits go toward marine conservation.
Buttercloth Dress Shirts
Never look or feel the same at work with this Buttercloth Dress Shirt! The revolutionary fabric is breathable, wrinkle free and has a six-way stretch technology for maximum comfort. Plus "shark" Robert Herjavec recently launched his own collection with the brand.
CordaRoy's Full Size Convertible Bean Bag Chair
Need a little extra comfort in your living room? This CordaRoy Convertible Bean Bag goes from what looks like a regular bean bag to a full-size bed. You'll be able to guarantee your guests a good night's sleep next time they need somewhere to crash.
The Original Squatty Potty
You've definitely heard of the Squatty Potty and deep down you know you need it in your own home! This revolutionary product is adjustable to height and re-teaches your body to go properly when nature calls.
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
We hate to break it to you but your handy electronic devices have one unwanted function: they're a breeding ground for bacteria. This easy-to-use sanitizer and charger helps zap most of those germs away.
