Victoria Justice Reveals the Truth About Those Ariana Grande Feud Rumors

Victoria Justice is ready to break free from those Ariana Grande feud rumors.
The 28-year-old singer shut down the speculation during the March 12 episode of Chicks in the Office. "All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it's so silly," she said on the podcast. "A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing."
Victoria then said the former Victorious castmates "are all super supportive" of each other. "It's amazing," she continued. "I love Ariana, and she's killing it right now. And she's been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It's really cool. So, everything's all good."
While rumors of an alleged beef have spread over the years, it seems like Victoria doesn't let them bring her down. "It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other," she continued. "But I think at the end of the day, it's all about us like supporting each other and building each other up."
In fact, she said she tries to not pay attention to any "not so nice stuff" she sees on social media in general. "I feel like I also have a lot of people that support me. so, I'm thankful for that," she said. "But it's all good honestly. You know, there's always going to be haters, and that's OK. It just is what it is. It comes with the territory."
Ariana and Victoria starred on the Nickelodeon hit as Cat Valentine and Tori Vega, respectively from 2010 to 2013. "I loved the show," Victoria recalled "I had a great time making the show. That was one of the greatest times of my life."
After it ended, Grande went on to appear in Sam & Cat from 2013 to 2014. The 27-year-old singer released her first and second studio albums, Yours Truly and My Everything, those same years and has since released several no. 1 hits.
Victoria continued to focus on acting, appearing in shows like MTV's Eye Candy. However, she said she never stopped making music. In fact, she released her first single in seven years, "Treat Myself," in December and just dropped a song, "Stay," in February.
The Victorious cast has gotten together over the years. But with so many classic shows coming back for reboots, would Victoria ever be interested in a reunion show?
"I don't know," she replied. "I've gotten together with the cast and we've all hung out and I love them all dearly and so much. I mean, I would be down to do a little something. I don't know. To be honest, I really don't know what is going on with all of that. But I love that cast a lot and had so much fun working with them back in the day and, you know, would love to hang out with them again for sure."