Victoria Justice Reveals the Truth About Those Ariana Grande Feud Rumors

Victoria Justice is ready to break free from those Ariana Grande feud rumors.

The 28-year-old singer shut down the speculation during the March 12 episode of Chicks in the Office. "All of that drama, whatever, all of that stuff is, it's so silly," she said on the podcast. "A lot of it really came from, like, the media, like fanning those flames and then just people online, like, fanning those flames and making it this huge crazy thing."

Victoria then said the former Victorious castmates "are all super supportive" of each other. "It's amazing," she continued. "I love Ariana, and she's killing it right now. And she's been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It's really cool. So, everything's all good."

While rumors of an alleged beef have spread over the years, it seems like Victoria doesn't let them bring her down. "It is a little frustrating to see how people do love to pit women against each other," she continued. "But I think at the end of the day, it's all about us like supporting each other and building each other up."