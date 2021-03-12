E!'s Erin Lim Marries Joshua Rhodes: All the Details On Their Secret Ceremony

Erin Lim started 2021 off with a bang!
The host quietly married Joshua Rhodes on Jan. 21—that's 1/21/21—E! News can exclusively reveal. "We decided around the holiday that because of COVID we wanted to have a small, intimate wedding with just our family. We wanted to keep it small. And what better way to start out the New Year?" The Rundown host tells E! exclusively. "We decided to get married in my parent's backyard. Joshua's dad actually married us, so it was really, really special."
For their "unconventional" day, as she puts it, she chose a Shona Joy gown that she actually found through an Instagram ad. "We didn't spend the night before the wedding separately and, on the day of the wedding, I actually ended up going to work and doing The Rundown," she recalls. "I got back to my house at noon and we got married at 4 p.m. I already had my hair and make-up done at work!"
The ceremony was made even more special when Rhodes' dad asked each family member to share "what was in their heart in that moment," explains Lim. "It was impromptu. We didn't know he was going to do that and it was so special. I remember my sister saying how grateful she was that she had found a big brother in Joshua. That meant a lot to me."
She's still glowing two months later—and you can see that for yourself on today's Daily Pop, where she and Rhodes will be spilling all the details. "I feel so happy that I get to wake up next to someone who wants to spend the rest of their life with me," she raves. I feel like my life is just beginning!"
The duo, who first met in 2018 through their church, got engaged back in September 2020. "I knew after our first date," Lim said at the time, "he was going to be my future husband." Despite her prediction, she was still surprised by the fashion designer's proposal.
"He proposed at my parent's house in Los Angeles," she shared. "We were surrounded by our immediate families and a few close friends. I thought we were going on a date night after dropping off [my dog] Pearl at my parents. But they were there in the backyard as he popped the question!"
"I literally didn't even look at the ring when he said, ‘Will you marry me?'" she continued. "I was just looking at his face and I was so elated. And I was just like, ‘Yes!' I didn't even let him put it on.
Describing it as the best day ever, she was eager to say "I do" from the moment he finally did slip the ring on: "Literally, I said we should just get a minister and do the damn thing, right then and there."
In fact, she previously teased their quiet vows, joking she might pull "a Hailey-Justin Bieber style" wedding. "We go to the court house and we just go get married," she said in Sept. "And then, we have a nice first year of marriage to ourselves and then we go and do the party with everyone later."