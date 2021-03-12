Hilary Duff Shares a Painfully TMI Detail About Her Pregnancy

Weitere : Hilary Duff Confirms "Lizzie McGuire" Reboot Is Dead

Hilary Duff is experiencing an "awful" pain in an intimate area.

During the March 12 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pregnant Younger star—who is due to give birth to her third child "any day now"—spoke candidly about what she called her "lightning crotch.

"I didn't have it with the other kids," Hilary, who is also mom to Luca, 8, and Banks, 2, said, "so I texted my mid-wife the other day and I was like, ‘What's up with the stabbing pain in my vagina? I'm not feeling this.'"

This will be Hilary's second child with husband Matthew Koma. She shares son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie.

The 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum continued to explain, "It feels awful. Like you're being stuck by lightning and she just wrote back, ‘Oh lightning crotch' like it was no big thing and I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.' Like, it'll just strike and all of a sudden you're doubled over and then it's gone."

In more scientific terms, the effect is similarly called lightning, as Hilary noted, meaning "the baby is getting ready for birth" or lowering so the mother can get a full lung supply of air, which the expectant mom shared she haven't been able to do in months.