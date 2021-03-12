Vanessa Bryant Has the Best Reaction After Daughter Natalia Gets Into Another College

Vanessa Bryant is having the ultimate mom moment.
The widow of the late Kobe Bryant took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11 to share another school that their 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant got accepted to.
In the post, she shared a photo of Loyola Marymount University, which she captioned, "So glad you got accepted but Too far… j/k."
The school is only an hour away from where the family lives—just outside of Los Angeles County—but who's to tell a mother what's far?
Natalia is the oldest of the Bryant girls, including Bianka, 4, and 20-year-old Capri. Vanessa and Kobe's 13-year-old daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash with the NBA legend on Jan. 26, 2020, along seven other passengers.
So far, Natalia has been accepted to New York University, University of Southern California and the University of Oregon.
On Jan. 13, Vanessa shared a photo on social media of Natalia in an NYU shirt, which she captioned, "So cute. NYU is one of her top schools.( @nataliabryant chose not to apply ED to her top 5 schools). I will do my best to keep her in Cali just like I kept her daddy here. #CaliGirlForever"
Will the teen stay close or head to the other side of the country? She hasn't shown any preference quite yet, but we know where mom wants for sure!
Outside of her academics, Natalia will sure have a busy year ahead.
Last month, she signed a modeling contract with IMG Models Worldwide. The agency took to Instagram to share Natalia's thoughts on the new venture.
"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," she said. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."