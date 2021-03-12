Inside the 2021 Grammys Gift Bag

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Not everyone will walk away with a Grammy award this Sunday, but presenters and performers will get to take home a pretty incredible swag bag!
"We are proud to have curated our most inclusive gift bag yet, representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities and beyond," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary announced. "These entrepreneurs not only make best-in-class products but also give back to their communities and the world at large. This was a year to focus on something bigger than the quantity of items or a price tag."
Although there are so many unique products included in this year's gift bag, we've picked out 15 brands we know you will love. Even better, some of the brands are offering exclusive deals for E! readers!
See below for a look inside this year's Grammys gift bag.
Women's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Jogger Pant
Featured in Oprah's 2020 edition of her favorite things, Cozy Earth offers some of coziest bedding and loungewear using sustainably sourced bamboo and silk. Lucky for you, E! readers can use code GRAMMY for 20% off!
Toasted Coconut Roasted Cashews Jar
We're nuts for Karma Nuts! Gift bag recipients will get to taste the brand's famous "wrapped" skin nuts containing essential nutrients, that provide 2x the fiber of regular cashews. Karma Nuts was founded by an immigrant from India and donates 10% of profits annually to charities focused on the well-being of children. Even better, E! readers can use code GRAMMY for 20% off!
Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation
Gift bag recipients will get a year's supply of the award-winning Oxygenating Foundation and a makeup bag from Oxygenetix. The cult-favorite formula helps conceal, minimize and heal breakouts, blemishes, rashes, acne scars and other skin concerns thanks to a unique, super-charged oxygen complex that stimulates skin cell production and speeds the healing process. And the brand's philanthropic initiative supports burn victims at the Burn Institute.
Ceramic Reusable Cup
Celebs can enjoy Frank Green's sustainable, multi award-winning reusable cups and bottles, which feature a push button lid, interior ceramic lining and triple walled, vacuum insulation. Even better, E! readers can use code GRAMMY for 20% off!
Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment
This 2-step treatment is a lifesaver for color-damaged hair! The female POC-owned brand is offering their best-selling Weekly Remedy Treatment, which helps to repair hair, leave it soft, manageable and frizz-free.
Masktini
We're big fans of Masktini here, and we have a feeling the brand will gain some more celeb fans with this gift bag! Recipients will receive the ultra-sensual foaming Tahitian Detox Mask, which gently lifts away dead, dulling surface cells to reveal the radiant skin beneath. The female-owned is offering an exclusive deal for E! readers, too! Just use code GRAMMY for 20% off.
Whisps Tangy Ranch Cheddar Cheese Crisps- 4 Pack
After a long weekend, nominees can snack on Whisp's Tangy Ranch chips made from 100% "wheel" cheese and and spices that leave taste buds tingling for more. Not to mention, Whisps' all-female leadership team donated over 530,000 samples to COVID-19 front line workers.
Trust Me Vodka
Nominees can toast to their accomplishment at home with a bottle of Trust Me Vodka! The top-shelf vodka brand offers a gluten-free or organic premium blend with edible 23 karat gold flake. And artwork featured on the bottle is by Lydia Fenwick!
Tiny Travelers Puerto Rico Treasure Quest by Susie Jaramillo
Tiny Travelers partners with local experts to create interactive children's book that promote cultural understanding for today's globally-minded families. Grammy nominees will receive "Journey to La Isla del Encanto" gift pack, which includes a sample of the brand's favorite products.
Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker
Celebs can have a greater peace of mind thanks to Tractive's GPS trackers that offer real-time location tracking for pets with unlimited range. And you can set fitness goals for your furry friends! Use code GRAMMY for 20% off, an exclusive deal for E! readers.
T2 Tea Pack
While some celebs don't like to spill the tea on their life, they will be able to enjoy delicious loose-leaf tea from T2! The brand's Packs a Peach tea is just one of the flavors included in this year's gift bag.
Signed by McFly Gift Card
Celebs can choose from a chic assortment of genderless designs from Black-owned fashion label Signed By McFly. The brand features bold colors and clean lines, and includes men's and women's jackets, shoes, swimsuits, workout apparel and more. E! readers can use code GRAMMY for 20% off, too!
Ruffles Flamin' Hot Bbq Chips
After a long day of glam, we have a feeling celebs will rejoice at the sight of Ruffles Flamin' Hot BBQ potato chips. The new chips are part of an NBA All-Star and Ruffles Chip Deal with athlete Jayson Tatum. In 2021, the brand has plans to further activate their NBA sponsorship and previous partnership with Anthony Davis in support of PepsiCo's five-year $400 million dollar commitment to advance Black communities.
Bloom La Milpa Lip Treatment
In the Grammy bag, recipients will get a gift set from Miage Skincare, which includes the Bloom La Milpa Lip Treatment, Awakened Isotonic Eye Elixir and Manifest Day Lotion. The Asian-owned brand puts an emphasis on formulating inclusive products, in addition to celebrating and serving people of all ages and backgrounds.