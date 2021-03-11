BREAKING

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Relationship Status
jlo & arodMeghan & HarryGrammysKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

HBO Max Is Working on a Comedy Based on the Bon Appetit Controversy

The new comedy is called Enjoy Your Meal and focuses on a group of assistants who rise up to fight their corporate culture.

von Lauren Piester Mär 11, 2021 23:19Tags
TVPromisEntertainment

HBO Max is taking on the rise and fall of what once was everybody's favorite YouTube food channel. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streamer is working on a satirical half-hour comedy series about the toxic culture of the food media industry. The show is called Enjoy Your Meal and will, according to the logline quoted by THR, "draw inspiration from the multiple media scandals of summer 2020 and today, focusing on a cohort of young assistants of color who rise up to tear their cookie cutter corporate culture apart."

If you're not entirely sure what that might be referring to, allow us to remind you of what happened in June 2020 when a photo emerged of former Bon Appetit editor-in-chief Adam Rappaport in brown face. Then, people of color employed at Bon Appetit began speaking out about the culture at the magazine and its highly popular Test Kitchen video series.

Most notably, Sohla El-Waylly claimed she wasn't paid for most of her on-camera appearances while her white colleagues were, and attempts to negotiate fair pay were unsuccessful. What followed could be described as a mass exodus of food personalities from the popular channel, including El-Waylly. 

foto
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Rappaport's former assistant, Ryan Walker-Hartshorn, also spoke out about being the only Black woman on staff and not receiving a pay raise on her $35,000 salary in three years. Walker-Hartshorn left the magazine in August and now, she's serving as a consultant on the HBO Max series, which feels like the ultimate revenge. 

The script will be written by Insecure executive producer Amy Aniobi, and Galt Niederhoffer and Monica Villarreal will also executive produce. 

Top Stories

1
EXKLUSIV

What Happened to Erik von Detten? A Rare Convo With the '00s Sensation

2

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Relationship Status

3

Khloe Kardashian Shares New Family Pics With Tristan Thompson

4

Paris Hilton Reflects on Iconic Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan Car Pic

5

The Hills' Lo Bosworth Recalls "Traumatic Brain Injury"