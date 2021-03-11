Meet the Couples From 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6

Weitere : "MAFS" Baby Mama Drama, "90 Day" Love Games & More

Married life is not always sunshine and rainbows, and these couples from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are a prime example.

On Thursday, March 11, TLC announced fan favorites Angela and Michael, Kalani and Asuelu, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Tiffany and Ronald will be joining season six of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

As per usual, this spinoff of the popular reality show will follow the trials and tribulations of the pairs after officially tying the knot. Though some seem to be a 90 Day success story, like Elizabeth and Andrei, there are other duos who seem to be struggling with maintaining a connection now that the newlywed bliss has worn off, such as Kalani and Asuelu.

But these stars are not alone! An additional three couples are set to join the cast in the coming days, so it's safe to say there's more drama ahead.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with other members of the 90 Day franchise on 90 Day Bares All, The Single Life and Love Games.