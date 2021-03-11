All the Details on E!'s 2021 Grammys Red Carpet Coverage

Weitere : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

E!'s the place to be for the 2021 Grammys.

Sunday, March 14 marks the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and it promises to be quite the affair—even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thus, Giuliana Rancic will return to host Live from E!: Grammy Awards in order bring viewers spontaneous and memorable interviews with music's biggest stars and other A-list celebrities.

Rancic will be joined on-camera by Rocsi Diaz and a group of panelists, including E! News' Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, stylist Brad Goreski, iHeartMedia's Tanya Rad and E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim. Once more, E! will have the most extensive multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social live coverage heading into music's biggest night.

Kicking off the weekend coverage on Saturday, March 13 is Daily Pop: Grammy Awards Edition. This special Saturday edition of Daily Pop, which features Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and guest co-host Rad, will take a look at all the big nominees and news surrounding the Grammys. Oh, and Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson will be joining Daily Pop live in the studio.

Yes, the hosts will be learning moves from Gaga's nominated "Rain on Me."