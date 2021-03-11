Matthew McConaughey May Be Stepping Away From Acting to Run for Political Office

Weitere : Matthew McConaughey Back in 2003!: E! News Rewind

One day soon, Matthew McConaughey may need your vote.

While many may know the actor for his roles in everything from Dallas Buyers Club and Magic Mike to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Sing, the 52-year-old Oscar winner may be stepping away from the big screen and jumping into the world of politics.

On a recent episode of Crime Stoppers of Houston's The Balanced Voice podcast, Matthew revealed that he is thinking about running for governor of his home state of Texas.

"I'm looking into now again, what is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share," he told host Rania Mankarious. "What is my role? What is my category in my next chapter of life that I am going into now?"

He added, "It's a true consideration." For the record, Texas Governor Greg Abbot is up for reelection in 2022.