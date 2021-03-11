Prince William Defends Royal Family From Racism Claims After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Interview

Prince William has spoken out for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview.
On Thursday, March 11, the Duke of Cambridge stepped out with Kate Middleton to visit School 21 in Stratford, London, where the royal couple congratulated teachers involved in the school's reopening following the coronavirus lockdown. During the outing, a reporter asked William if he's spoken to his brother since the Duke of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which he made claims about the royal family.
"I haven't spoken to him yet," William replied, "but I will do."
And in response to the reporter's question on whether the royal family is a "racist family," William defended the royals, saying, "We are very much not a racist family."
In the tell-all with Oprah, which aired on March 7, Meghan and Harry spoke openly about what led to them stepping down as senior royals. Meghan also opened up about the lack of support she felt from the family, as well as having suicidal thoughts amid intense media scrutiny.
Additionally, Meghan and Harry talked to Oprah about a conversation that allegedly took place about son Archie Harrison's skin tone while she was pregnant.
While both Meghan and Harry did not share who had these conversations with the Duke of Sussex, Oprah later clarified that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip.
On March 9, the Queen broke her silence on Harry and Meghan's interview. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on her behalf. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
Earlier that same day, Prince Charles was asked about Harry and Meghan's interview while leaving a coronavirus vaccine clinic in London. However, he didn't comment on the tell-all.