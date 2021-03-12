16 Pets Who Found Their Forever Home During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Weitere : Celebrity Pets of Taylor Swift, Maluma & More

Never underestimate the power of a four-legged friend.

When many Americans found themselves working from home and canceling any and all vacation plans at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a trend began to appear: More and more people were wanting to expand their family with a pet.

According to NBC News, shelters and animal advocacy organizations with facilities throughout the country were "overwhelmed" by the outpouring of community support that got animals out of shelters and into loving homes.

Now, as the World Health Organization marks one year since declaring coronavirus a global pandemic, many of those pet owners are quick to share stories on how their cats, dogs and even horses made a positive impact on their life.

"Adopting a dog in a year full of unexpected changes was one of the best decisions my family and I ever made," Ohio resident Kelson Henwood told E! News. "Our family has always adopted pets but to me, this one has felt extra special."