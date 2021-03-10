Miranda Lambert's Ex Evan Felker Welcomes Baby With Wife 3 Years After Cheating Scandal

Miranda Lambert's ex Evan Felker's wife Staci Felker is sharing an update about their family.
On March 10, Staci took to her Instagram to not only reveal that she and Evan are back together, but they also have a newborn together!.
"Y'all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off," she wrote along photos of herself, Evan and the baby. "He's here to introduce our first born [black heart emoji] Evangelina Hartford Felker."
As fans may recall, the couple divorced after less an than two years of marriage in February 2018.
In April of that year, a source told E! News, "Staci found out that he had filed for divorce because a friend called her after seeing it in a local newspaper. Staci wasn't even served with divorce papers so she filed her divorce papers a couple weeks after finding out that Evan filed. He never communicated that to her."
The insider confirmed that they hadn't finalized the divorce by that April and that there were things still "being worked out but things are taking a while because Staci and Evan are not talking very much at all right now." Adding, "Stacy was devastated at first but now she's getting by just fine."
Months after the divorce papers were drawn, Evan was romantically linked to fellow singer Miranda, around the time she ended things with Anderson East.
At the time, Staci spoke to E! News exclusively about a video online from a fan who showed her support in the messy situation while seemingly shading Evan.
"I was impressed someone could make me laugh so hard at my own misfortune," she explained, and even recalled meeting the fan, noting, "We met for the first time after work on Thursday and I found her support of me to be endearing. It has been overwhelming how much love and encouragement I've received from people who have never met me. It has also been overwhelming to realize that I am no longer an anonymous person in my small city."
Miranda and Evan reportedly broke up by August 2018.