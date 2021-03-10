Meghan Markle Reportedly Filed Complaint to ITV Over Piers Morgan Comments

Meghan Markle filed a formal complaint to ITV regarding Piers Morgan's comments on her mental health discussion with Oprah Winfrey, multiple news organizations—including CNN and Variety—have reported.

In an article published March 10, correspondent Max Foster wrote, "CNN understands the complaint is about the impact Morgan's comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues." He noted the Duchess of Sussex's complaint "did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan's attacks."

It's not completely clear how the alleged complaint was filed. While The Guardian reported a formal complaint was issued on Meghan's behalf, Variety stated Meghan wrote to ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall. E! News has reached out to ITV's and the Sussexes' team for comment.

Meghan wouldn't have been the only one to file a complaint. According to ITV, Ofcom—a communications regulator in the U.K.—launched an investigation after it received more than 41,000 complaints about Piers' remarks.